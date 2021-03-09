Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:KME)

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.97.
