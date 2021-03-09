Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:KME)

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.97.

Get Kip McGrath Education Centres alerts:

About Kip McGrath Education Centres

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited provides supplementary English and maths education services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It sells franchises and offers services to franchisees in the education field. The company also provides tutorial assistance in English and maths to primary and secondary students; and online tutoring services.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Kip McGrath Education Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kip McGrath Education Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.