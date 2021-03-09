Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold Sells 53,296 Shares

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$442,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,995,780.10.

Geoffrey Peters Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 4 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total transaction of C$34.04.

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$8.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.00 and a 12 month high of C$13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.28 billion and a PE ratio of 7.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

