King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 53,517 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 1.34% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 25,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $18.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.92 and a beta of 1.31. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $26.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Westwood Holdings Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

