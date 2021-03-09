King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 1,506 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 186.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,835,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,453,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $713.37 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $826.81. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.25, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $764.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $744.51.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,222 shares of company stock worth $30,629,156. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

