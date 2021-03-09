King DAG Market Cap Tops $16.87 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. One King DAG token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000573 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, King DAG has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. King DAG has a market capitalization of $16.87 million and $1.94 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.07 or 0.00453417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00066959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00046180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00077071 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00077509 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.09 or 0.00462653 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 tokens. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

