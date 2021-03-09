Kin (KIN) Price Hits $0.0001

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Kin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $154.69 million and approximately $591,885.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.54 or 0.00507777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00067562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00020852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00053729 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008129 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00076881 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.