Kin (KIN) Price Hits $0.0001

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Kin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $154.69 million and approximately $591,885.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.54 or 0.00507777 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00067562 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000883 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000782 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00020852 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00053729 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008129 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00076881 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002118 BTC.
Kin Coin Profile
Buying and Selling Kin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.