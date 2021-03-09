Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

KE stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.65. 3,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,460. Kimball Electronics has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $640.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $85,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 203,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,121.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,703,000 after purchasing an additional 65,738 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 904,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,470,000 after buying an additional 165,536 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 10.7% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 379,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,383,000 after buying an additional 36,540 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 16.1% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 364,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 50,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 326,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.