Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.93

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$22.93 and traded as high as C$26.22. Keyera shares last traded at C$25.72, with a volume of 890,615 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.82.

The company has a market cap of C$5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 91.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 685.71%.

About Keyera (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

