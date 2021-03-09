KeyCorp Weighs in on PRA Health Sciences, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRAH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.18.

Shares of PRAH opened at $143.47 on Tuesday. PRA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.09.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $4,008,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

