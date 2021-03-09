KeyCorp Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TimkenSteel in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of TMST opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $459.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. TimkenSteel has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 295.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

