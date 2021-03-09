KeyCorp Lowers Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target to $40.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,630 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,400 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,608,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,374,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,542 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,388,000 after acquiring an additional 511,332 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

