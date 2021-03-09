Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) PT Raised to $148.00 at Oppenheimer

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.64.

Shares of KRTX opened at $113.81 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $146.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day moving average is $96.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -56.62 and a beta of 2.07.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). On average, equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,974,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,026,214 shares of company stock valued at $120,614,915. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

