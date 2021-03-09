JUST Price Tops $0.0584 (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, JUST has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. One JUST token can currently be bought for about $0.0584 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $132.07 million and approximately $184.03 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.80 or 0.00459658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00067326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00046959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00076636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00077872 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.14 or 0.00463998 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

