Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JBAXY. HSBC raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Julius Bär Gruppe has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $12.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

