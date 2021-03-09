Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given Hold Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

JMPLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded Johnson Matthey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. AlphaValue downgraded Johnson Matthey to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.27. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $94.45.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

