John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Price Target Raised to GBX 415

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021 // Comments off

John Menzies (LON:MNZS) had its target price lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 415 ($5.42) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.92% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:MNZS traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 240 ($3.14). 1,100,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,475. The firm has a market cap of £202.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 222.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 178.27. John Menzies has a 52-week low of GBX 66.90 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 282.50 ($3.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

John Menzies Company Profile

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

