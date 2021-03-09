John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Price Target Raised to GBX 415

John Menzies (LON:MNZS) had its target price lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 415 ($5.42) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.92% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:MNZS traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 240 ($3.14). 1,100,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,475. The firm has a market cap of £202.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 222.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 178.27. John Menzies has a 52-week low of GBX 66.90 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 282.50 ($3.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get John Menzies alerts:

John Menzies Company Profile

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.