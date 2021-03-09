John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.321 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of JHI stock opened at $17.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $18.32.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

