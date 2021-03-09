JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on JKS. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CICC Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

JKS stock traded down $4.37 on Monday, hitting $38.08. 3,442,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,879. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.09.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

