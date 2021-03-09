Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Straumann Holding AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Straumann in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn $23.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $27.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Straumann’s FY2022 earnings at $29.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $35.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $41.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of Straumann stock opened at $1,163.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,210.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1,118.89. Straumann has a twelve month low of $575.00 and a twelve month high of $1,371.29.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

