Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Global Ship Lease, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GSL. B. Riley upped their price target on Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of GSL stock opened at $12.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $468.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $17.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 41,227 shares in the last quarter. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

