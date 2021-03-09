Jayne Cottam Purchases 198 Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) insider Jayne Cottam purchased 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($194.02).

Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Jayne Cottam sold 78,810 shares of Assura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total value of £58,319.40 ($76,194.67).

On Friday, February 5th, Jayne Cottam acquired 201 shares of Assura stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £148.74 ($194.33).

AGR stock opened at GBX 73.60 ($0.96) on Tuesday. Assura Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 62.20 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01. The company has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 21.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a GBX 0.71 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Assura’s payout ratio is 0.83%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

