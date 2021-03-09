Jabil (JBL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Jabil to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil stock opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $46.18. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

In related news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $163,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,384,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,152 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,697. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.