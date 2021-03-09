J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Increased to $174.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $167.00 to $174.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBHT. Cowen boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.67.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $159.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $160.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

