Italo Tops One Day Volume of $11.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, Italo has traded up 52.6% against the U.S. dollar. Italo has a market cap of $40,587.78 and $11.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $243.60 or 0.00452362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00066996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00046312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00076461 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00078155 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.07 or 0.00464390 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 25,152,032 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Italo’s official website is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

