iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after buying an additional 2,104,341 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,238,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,225 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,054 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $125.11. 56,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,547. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $128.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.49.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

