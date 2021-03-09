iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.07. 10,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.45. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $108.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.