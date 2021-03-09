iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Holdings Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 160.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,986 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $9,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.30. The stock had a trading volume of 81,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,840. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.04. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

