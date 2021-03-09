iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $250.83 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $257.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

