iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lowered by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,241,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 75,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,257,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,834,000 after buying an additional 85,738 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000.

IJH stock opened at $251.94 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $257.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

