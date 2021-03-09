INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Shares Gap Up to $3.11

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.11, but opened at $6.13. INVO Bioscience shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 204,052 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INVO. Roth Capital began coverage on INVO Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on INVO Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -1.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.21% of INVO Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter.

About INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO)

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.