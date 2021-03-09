Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 14,581 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,632% compared to the typical volume of 842 call options.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average of $59.09. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $77.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $85,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $60,936,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after acquiring an additional 965,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,815,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,853,000 after acquiring an additional 899,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on OMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.