Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IPI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of IPI opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.92 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 2.26.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

