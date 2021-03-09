Insider Selling: Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $58,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $350,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.89. 1,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,418. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.79 million, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFST. TheStreet upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,212,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 520,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

