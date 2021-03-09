Insider Selling: Sezzle Inc. (ASX:SZL) Insider Sells 19,937 Shares of Stock

Sezzle Inc. (ASX:SZL) insider Paul Lahiff sold 19,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$9.45 ($6.75), for a total value of A$188,404.65 ($134,574.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.22.

Get Sezzle alerts:

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc provides a payments platform that facilitates payments between consumers and retailers the United States and Canada. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks. The company offers its payment solution to online stores, as well as brick-and-mortar retailers.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.