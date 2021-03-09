Insider Selling: Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) CFO Sells 6,817 Shares of Stock

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $36.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDCO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Guggenheim cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,243,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,507,000 after buying an additional 194,423 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Patterson Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,933,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,293,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 604,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after buying an additional 82,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 106,845 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

