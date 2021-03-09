Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total transaction of $11,772,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,450,506.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total transaction of $13,977,600.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total transaction of $12,110,350.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 8,955 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.11, for a total transaction of $3,090,460.05.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $21.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $287.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,437. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $388.20 and its 200-day moving average is $299.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

