Insider Selling: Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CFO Sells 4,865 Shares of Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard Douglas Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Richard Douglas Booth sold 643 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $31,654.89.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Richard Douglas Booth sold 658 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $35,314.86.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.78. The stock had a trading volume of 203,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,408. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -262.32, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

