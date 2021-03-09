Insider Selling: Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Insider Sells 419,931 Shares of Stock

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $1,898,088.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Athenex stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Athenex, Inc. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $15.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $420.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43.
Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Athenex by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Athenex by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Athenex by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Athenex in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Athenex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Athenex
Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.
