Insider Selling: Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Insider Sells 419,931 Shares of Stock

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $1,898,088.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Athenex stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Athenex, Inc. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $15.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $420.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATNX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Athenex in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Athenex by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Athenex by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Athenex by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Athenex in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Athenex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

