Insider Selling: AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Director Sells 5,801 Shares of Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ABC opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $112.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.10.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

