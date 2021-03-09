Insider Buying: Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) Insider Acquires 603 Shares of Stock

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) insider Alison Platt acquired 603 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,290 ($42.98) per share, with a total value of £19,838.70 ($25,919.39).

Shares of DPH opened at GBX 3,272 ($42.75) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,599.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,409.22. Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,840 ($50.17). The firm has a market cap of £3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 79.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.11 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 0.83%.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

