Insider Buying: CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Purchases 68 Shares of Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Fredrik Widlund bought 68 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($195.45).

Fredrik Widlund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Fredrik Widlund purchased 69 shares of CLS stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($196.52).

Shares of LON CLI traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 218.50 ($2.85). 291,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,710. The firm has a market capitalization of £890.16 million and a P/E ratio of 9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 217.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 211.44. CLS Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 153 ($2.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.50 ($3.33).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on CLS from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments.

