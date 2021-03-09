Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy Buys 23,000 Shares

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $483,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

INNV traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 675,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,133. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $74.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $25.76.

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality.

