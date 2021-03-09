ING Groep NV Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 179.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,061 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,449 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT stock opened at $117.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,025.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABT. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

