ING Groep NV Has $8.51 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 115.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 788,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 422,508 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $65,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in General Electric by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 868,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 253,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,384,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE opened at $14.07 on Monday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $123.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.