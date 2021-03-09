ING Groep NV Has $31.39 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,901 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.7% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $31,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after purchasing an additional 81,789 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $347.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.78. The company has a market capitalization of $328.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.