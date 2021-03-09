ING Groep NV Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,472 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,632 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

NYSE:MCD opened at $207.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

