ING Groep NV Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,351 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,762 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 78.6% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 16,028 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.1% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in shares of Visa by 16.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 5,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

V stock opened at $215.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.53. The company has a market capitalization of $421.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

