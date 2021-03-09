ING Groep NV Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 251.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,750 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $239.60 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,350 shares of company stock valued at $67,436,768 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.