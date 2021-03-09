Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%.

Shares of IEA stock opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $302.58 million, a P/E ratio of 220.20 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34.

IEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, General Counsel Gil Melman sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $169,440.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Terence R. Montgomery sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $107,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,870,837 shares of company stock valued at $148,613,563 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

