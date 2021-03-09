Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.29 Million

Analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to report sales of $56.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.00 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $65.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $239.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.74 million to $239.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $238.45 million, with estimates ranging from $223.85 million to $245.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Information Services Group.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Information Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $184.88 million, a P/E ratio of 64.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

